A 16-year-old boy is in hospital with serious injuries after he was stabbed during an incident in the centre of Brighton.

Emergency services were called to Russell Square at around 4.50pm on Saturday afternoon (27 May).

The teenager from Croydon was taken to hospital by the ambulance service with 'potentially life-threatening' injuries.

A cordon is in place at the scene

Officers were deployed to the area and Sussex Police say they are working to identify and arrest anyone involved.

Detective Superintendent Miles Ockwell said on Saturday: “This is a fast-moving investigation and there will be an increased police presence around the city centre while we establish the full circumstances of the situation.

Forensic teams have been on site

“Enquiries are underway to identify and locate any suspects, while the victim is in the care of medical professionals.

“I understand an incident such as this is concerning for the community. We believe the individuals involved are known to each other and there is not deemed to be a wider risk to the public.

“Anyone who witnessed the incident, has relevant video footage or has any information that could help is asked to contact police online or via 101, quoting Operation Badbury.”