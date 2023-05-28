Play Brightcove video

WATCH: Mark McQuillan reports on the official opening of Green Park station.

Reading's new train station at Green Park has opened its doors to the first passengers this weekend.

It's cost twenty million pounds to build to serve the local area where new homes are being developed as well as to Reading Football club's home stadium.

It's the first new station to be built in the town for more than one hundred years.

One of the first trains to pass through the new station on Saturday

The station was officially opened by the Mayor of Reading, Cllr Tony Page on Thursday ahead of the first public services being run on Saturday.

It's built on the Basingstoke line and, it's hoped, will ease congestion on the A33.

A council spokesman said with half-hourly services would be running north to Reading and south to Basingstoke through the day.

"It will significantly improve accessibility to the south Reading area where large-scale development is taking place, including the expansion of Green Park Business Park and Green Park Village".

The development was delayed by three years because of the Covid pandemic.