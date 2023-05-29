Paddleboarder dies after being pulled from the sea off Sussex coast

A man has died after getting into trouble in the sea off Worthing beach.

The man in his 70s, reported to have been paddleboarding, is thought to have suffered a medical incident at around 5.40pm on Sunday, May 28th.

Air ambulance crews landed on the beach at around 6pm while the man was handed over to the care of South East Coast Ambulance Service but police have now confirmed that he died.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: "Police supported HM Coastguard and the ambulance service at an incident on Worthing beach at around 5.40pm on Sunday.

“A man in his 70s was treated by the ambulance service after suffering a medical incident in the water.

“He was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.”

A coastguard spokeswoman added: “Littlehampton Coastguard Rescue Team responded to a report of a male being pulled from the water at Worthing beach yesterday afternoon.

“The alarm was raised at about 5.40pm, with Sussex Police also alerted.

“One person was handed over to South East Coast Ambulance Service. An air ambulance also attended.”