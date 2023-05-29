Police break up illegal rave at Dorset beauty spot

An illegal rave at a Dorset beauty spot has finally been broken up, two days after noise complaints were first raised by residents.

Around 1500 party goers descended on the site near Corfe Castle in Purbeck on Saturday.

Dorset Police said they were still removing revellers on Monday morning but said they had been working round-the-clock to ensure the event was brought to a safe conclusion.

Assistant Chief Constable Mark Callaghan said around 500 cars had descended on the area.

"On Sunday 28 May , police officers gave a direction for people to leave the scene using powers under the Public Order Act," he said.

"Due to the large-scale nature of the event, we anticipated this process would take some time.

“While the large numbers were dispersing, we have had to balance the safety of our officers and all those involved, as well as any risk to the local community and our road network during a busy Bank Holiday weekend.

“By the early hours of this morning,(Monday 29 May) only a small proportion of individuals remained on site and the music had been turned off to minimise any further disruption to residents.

“Following assistance from our partner agencies, as well as officers from other South West police forces, we can now confirm that everyone left the site by around 2.30pm on Monday 29 May.

“Dorset Police will not tolerate unlicensed music events due to the increased risks and impact they have on our communities and those visiting the area.

“The distress and upset this has caused to residents and visitors is not underestimated."

The force said it was now carrying out an investigation to identify those responsible.