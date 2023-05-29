In a scene reminiscent of the classic film Hot Fuzz, police have stepped in to rescue a swan causing traffic problems on Winchester's one-way system.

The protected bird, clearly in Bank Holiday mood, was unfazed by the long queues it created as it headed into the city centre at a leisurely pace.

The swan caused long delays as it paraded along East Street

Officers were called to Eastgate Street on Sunday morning as the swan paraded past the statue of King Alfred.

They used high visibility jackets to coax the bird back towards the nearby River Itchen.

The incident was caught on camera by John Coleman.