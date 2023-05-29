Three horses have been killed after they were hit by a car on the A36 in Wiltshire.

The animals were reported loose at 11pm last night between Stapleford and Steeple Langford.

Sadly, three of the animals died at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital as a precaution.

The road was closed for a number of hours between the two villages while emergency services attended.

Another horse was tracked down, was safely contained while the owners were contacted.