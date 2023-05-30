An 11-year-old has been left with serious injuries after a crash on the M25.

Emergency services, including an air ambulance, attended the scene of a single-vehicle crash on the anticlockwise carriageway between Junction 5 and Junction 6, near Sevenoaks.

It took place at around 3:41pm on Bank Holiday Monday (29 May).

Medical treatment was provided to the injured parties at the roadside.

The 45-year-old driver and a 13-year-old passenger were treated for minor injuries, and an 11-year-old child has been taken to hospital with very serious injuries.

The road stayed closed for several hours - causing standstill traffic and cars were diverted off the carriageway.

Traffic officers made sure the road was made safe for onward travel.

A spokesperson for Surrey police thanked people for their patience and said: "We apologise for the inconvenience this has caused.

"If you have any information that can assist our investigation, such as helmet cam or dashcam footage, please get in touch quoting CAD 0415 of 29 May."

