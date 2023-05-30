The family of a man who died en-route to hospital after being assaulted in Ryde on the Isle of Wight have said they are completely shattered at their loss.

Thomas ‘Tommy’ Lee Barton, 30, from Brading, was pronounced dead following an incident in Park Road in the early hours of Sunday 28 May.

Paying tribute to him, his family said: “We are completely shattered at the loss of Tommy. He was a father, a son, a brother, an uncle and a friend to many.

“He has been stolen from us and we are completely heartbroken. He will miss out on so much of life, particularly seeing his beloved daughter grow up.

“The world is quieter without him in it and we will never fully recover.

"We are grateful for the support and love that we have received and hope you will all remember him as he was - a caring and generous man that lived his life to the maximum.

“We ask that you please respect our privacy at this time.”

Police at the scene in Park Road in Ryde. Credit: Island Echo

A 27-year-old man from Sandown, 27-year-old man from Ryde and 24-year-old woman from Shanklin have each been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with Tommy’s death.

Police have been granted an extra 32 hours to question the pair.

A Hampshire Police spokesperson said: "As our investigation progresses, we would like to hear from anyone we have not yet spoken to who has information that may assist our enquiries, no matter how small or insignificant it may seem.

"We appreciate that the incident took place in the early hours of the morning, but perhaps you live nearby and saw or heard something that could be related? Or maybe you live in the area and have CCTV or Ring Doorbell footage and have not yet spoken to officers?

"Anyone with information should call 101, quoting the reference 44230211028, or submit a report on our website, https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

"Crimestoppers also offers a 100 per cent anonymous service, if you would rather provide information that way.

"You can call them on 0800 555 111, or go to their website. https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...