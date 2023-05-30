A jet ski rider has died in Worthing, just one day after a paddle boarder died at the same beach.

Emergency services and lifeboat crews were called to the water on bank holiday Monday evening (29 May) to reports of a medical incident in the sea.

A 26-year-old man was rushed to hospital, but died a short time later.

The tragic incident comes just one day after a paddle boarder died after getting into trouble in the sea off Worthing beach.

The man in his 70s, is thought to have suffered a medical incident at around 5.40pm on Sunday 28 May.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: "Emergency services responded to a report of a medical incident in the sea at Worthing beach, shortly before 6pm on Monday, May 29.

"A 26-year-old man was taken to hospital, where sadly he was later declared deceased.

"His next of kin have been informed.

"There were no suspicious circumstances. A report will be prepared for HM Coroner."

Coastguard officers say it's been a busy bank holiday weekend along the South Coast after the hot weather.

They had multiple calls about people getting into trouble on inflatables and paddleboards.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...