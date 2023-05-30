A tree planted in memory of two cyclists knocked over and killed by a disqualified drunk driver in Berkshire has been vandalised for a second time.

Kris Jarvis, 39, and John Morland, 30, were cycling along the A329 in Purley-on-Thames when they were hit by a car in February 2014.

The driver, Alexander Walter lost control of his partner’s BMW while being chased by police.

He was later jailed for ten years.

A tree planted in their memory has now been torn down - the second time it has been vandalised.

John Morland and Kris Jarvis. Credit: ITV Meridian

The young oak was originally planted in July 2015 by the partners of Kris Jarvis and John Morland.

But it was badly damaged by vandals and later replaced by Reading Borough Council.

Now the new tree has been damaged. Speaking to ITV Meridian, Tracey Fidler said: "We put a tree up in Kensington Park for them in memory.

"Well someone has vandalised it and chopped it down."

It's not yet known if the tree will be replaced for a third time.

