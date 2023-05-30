Detectives are turning to the public for help to find a man from Deal in Kent who's been missing for over a week.

Jonathan Lamb, 54, was last seen in The Strand area of Walmer at around 3pm on Sunday 21 May 2023.

He is described as being slim, around 6ft 4in with short brown hair, blue eyes, a short beard and blue glasses.

A Kent Police spokesperson said: "Can you help?

"Officers are concerned for his welfare and urge anyone who sees Jonathan or knows where he is to contact them.

"They would also like to hear from anyone who sees his car, which is a white Vauxhall Corsa with a registration ending AXZ.

"Please call 999 quoting reference 29-0479 if you can help."

