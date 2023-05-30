The public are being urged to keep doors and windows closed as crews continue to deal with a large wildfire at Frensham Common in Surrey.

Surrey Fire and Rescue were called to the heathland at around 10pm on Monday night (29 May) where thick black smoke could be seen billowing out.

Posting an update on Twitter on Tuesday, a spokesperson for the fire service said: " We have 2 Unimogs, 3 multi-role vehicles, 1 Command Support Unit and 15 crew members in attendance as we re-escalate our response this morning, due to weather conditions forecast.

Thick black smoke seen billowing. Credit: Ian Lumb

Members of the public are being urged to stay away from the area.

Surrey Fire and Rescue Service said: "Crews are still in attendance at the ongoing wildfire at Frensham Common.

"We're advising the public to please stay away from the incident and keep doors and windows closed if you are in the area."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...