Two men have been charged with murder after a 30-year-old man died in Ryde.

Thomas ‘Tommy’ Lee Barton, 30, from Brading, was pronounced dead following an incident in Park Road in the early hours of Sunday 28 May.

As part of an investigation by officers, 27-year-old Cameron Wayne Baker of Leed Street in Sandown and 27 year-old Rio Tyrrell Scott of Park Road in Ryde have been charged with murder.

They have both been remanded to appear at Southampton Magistrates Court tomorrow, Wednesday 31 May.

A 24-year-old woman from Shanklin who was arrested on suspicion of murder has been bailed with conditions until 28 August pending further enquiries.