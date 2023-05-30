Two pedestrians were treated at hospital for injuries after being hit by a car.

Dorset Police attended the scene in Bournemouth in the early hours of the morning on Sunday 28 May.

It was after reports of a crash involving a silver Peugeot 307 and two pedestrians on Exeter Road at the junction with Exeter Crescent at 1.39am.

The pedestrians – both men aged in their 20s – were taken to hospital for treatment. One of them sustained serious injuries and his family has been informed.

The second man was treated for minor injuries.

A 24-year-old man from Poole was arrested on suspicion of driving offences and was subsequently charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving and failing to stop after a road traffic collision.

He appeared at Poole Magistrates’ Court on Monday 29 May 2023 and was remanded in custody and is next due to appear at Bournemouth Crown Court on Thursday 22 June 2023.

Police Constable Kier Dagnall said: “We are continuing to investigate this collision and I would urge any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to please get in touch.”

