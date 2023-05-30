Dog owners are being reminded to keep their pets cool and safe as temperatures continue to rise across the country.

The South of England is currently warmer, and sunnier, than parts of Southern Europe - as a period of high pressure covers the region.

Temperatures in the low and mid 20s have been predicted for the next week, which heightens the risk to our pets.

Oxfordshire based animal charity, Blue Cross, says dogs succumb to heatstroke quickly and owners should be aware of how the weather could be affecting them.

A poster from the Blue Cross warning of heatstroke in dogs. Credit: Blue Cross

When is it too hot to walk your dog?

Each dog is different, but owners should follow a general rule of walking their pets at cooler times of day.

These are usually first thing in the morning or late evening, the charity says.

Owners should also be aware that their dogs’ paw pads can burn on hot pavements. If it’s too hot for your hand it’s too hot for their paws.

A handy trick is to go for a walk in a woodland area, as the natural foliage means they tend to be cooler during warm weather.

What are the signs of heatstroke in dogs?

Signs of heatstroke in dogs include collapse, excessive panting, and dribbling.

If you suspect your pet is suffering from the condition, the Blue Cross advises you move them to a cool place, preferably with a draught, wet their coat with cool - not freezing - water, and contact your vet immediately.

Once a dog shows signs of heatstroke the damage is often already done, which is why it’s important to prevent it.

A poster from the Blue Cross showing what to do if you suspect a dog has heatstroke. Credit: Blue Cross

How can I keep my dog cool?

Make sure your dog has access to clean water at all times, ideally a large bowl filled to the brim.

The charity suggests cooling tasty treats - which could be something like making ice cubes with your dog’s favourite food inside or stuff a toy and pop it in the freezer.

Other simple steps such as keeping your pet in the shade or keeping them indoors and out of direct sunlight.

Taking your dog swimming is also an option, and Blue Cross says this is a suitable alternative to a walk.

However if you take your dog to a beach be aware of heatstroke when they are not in the water.

During heatwave swimming and playing in water should be avoided as it's easy for dogs to over-exert themselves.

What should I do if I discover a dog in a hot car?

A car can become extremely hot very quickly, even when it doesn’t feel that warm outside.

For example, when it is 22°C outside the temperature in a car can reach an unbearable 47°C within an hour.

Official advice is to dial 999 immediately and ask for the police. A dog in distress in a hot car is an emergency and the police will advise you what to do.

Depending on the situation, the police may attend and break into the car to retrieve the dog, or they may ask you to do this.

If you decide to break into a car without proper justification, this could be classed as criminal damage.

