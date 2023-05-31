A 400-year-old gold coin found among a pile of loose change in Tunbridge Wells has sold at auction for £2000.

It dates back to around 1625 and features a portrait of Charles I - who ruled England, Scotland, and Ireland until his execution in 1649.

The coin was hidden among a mishmash of around 200 coins and bank notes from the 20th century.

Robin Fletcher, from Hansons Royal, said: "I spotted the historical gem hidden among around 200 coins and bank notes.

"Its owner found it at the back of a dressing table drawer when she was sorting thought her late aunt's effects.

"Both she and her husband assumed it must be fake so took little notice of it and tossed it into the box of old coins."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...