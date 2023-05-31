Play Brightcove video

WATCH: Video shared with ITV Meridian shows emergency services reacting to a serious incident on Bournemouth Beach. Credit: Col's Place.

Two people have been taken to hospital following a serious incident on Bournemouth beach.

Emergency services descended on the coast at around 4:32pm on Wednesday (31 May).

ITV Meridian was told by an emergency service worker on the ground that multiple people have been recovered from the water.

At this time it is believed they were injured - but the severity is not known. Nobody is thought to have died.

Two air ambulances can be seen on the beach. Credit: Prof Dimitrios Buhalis

An eyewitness, speaking with ITV Meridian, said that they saw three people - possibly teenagers - being rescued from the water.

The coastguard has since confirmed that two people have been taken to hospital following a call from the RNLI lifeguards.

In a statement issued directly to ITV News Meridian, it said: "HM Coastguard has been assisting South West Ambulance Service after a call was received from Poole Bay RNLI Lifeguards about people in difficulty in the water.

"Coastguard helicopter from Lee-on-Solent, two air ambulances, Poole and Southbourne coastguard rescue teams, Mudeford RNLI lifeboat, Dorset Police were all sent in support.

"Two people had been pulled from the water and passed into the care of the ambulance service. Coastguards searched to make sure there were no other people missing and are satisfied there are not."

WATCH: Multiple emergency vehicles were deployed to the scene on Wednesday afternoon - video courtesy of Louise John.

Groups of emergency service workers could also be seen gathered on the beach, with unconfirmed reports that CPR was being carried out by professionals.

A spokesperson for the South Western Ambulance NHS Foundation Trust (SWASFT) said: “We were called at 16:07 on Wednesday 31 May to a sea incident in Bournemouth.

"We sent x2 air ambulances, x6 double-crewed land ambulances, x1 critical care car, x2 operations officers, x1 doctor, x1 hazardous area response team and x1 responding officer.

“We conveyed two patients to Royal Bournemouth Hospital and Poole Hospital.”

Visitors gather along the promenade at Bournemouth beach as emergency services clear the area - video courtesy of @EEMANQ

University Hospitals Dorset NHS Foundation Trust, which runs hospitals in the local area, said it had been alerted to an incident.

It said: "We were alerted to an incident in Bournemouth earlier today and we are working on our response with partners."

In a statement issued to ITV News Meridian, a spokesperson for Dorset Police said: "We received a report at 4.32pm on Wednesday 31 May 2023 from the ambulance service requesting assistance on the beach off Bournemouth Pier.

"Officers are currently in attendance clearing the area to assist HM Coastguard and the ambulance service, who are dealing with the incident."

Pictures show a large emergency response on the beach. Credit: Prof Dimitrios Buhalis

Dorset and Wiltshire Fire Service issued the following statement: "We were called to East Beach, Bournemouth at 4.39pm to support a multi-agency incident.

"We have crews in attendance from Westbourne and Springbourne, together with a technical rescue team from Poole."

More to follow.