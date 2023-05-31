There are long delays of 60 minutes on the M25 in Kent due to a collision.

Two lanes on the anti-clockwise carriageway between J6 and J5 for the M26 have been closed.

Kent Police, National Highways Traffic Officers and recovery crews are currently on scene.

Traffic is reported to be queuing as far back as Leatherhead, with motorists warned to expect queues of over an hour.

Traffic is queuing for miles. Credit: National Highways

Traffic monitoring service, TomTom, reports traffic is stationary and disruption is expected through rush hour.

Local roads, such as the A25 through Tandridge and Oxted, are also disrupted.

National Highways is urging motorists to leave extra time for their journey, or delay it if possible.