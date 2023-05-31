A warning has been issued to dog walkers after a small dog was shot in the face by an airgun pellet in a Kent park.

The incident happened on Monday evening at around 8pm (29 May) in Fawke Common at the back of Knole Park in Sevenoaks.

A relative of the owner said the Jack Russell has received treatment for its injuries at the vet.

They are now issuing a warning to other dog walkers in the area.

Kent Police has confirmed an investigation is underway into the incident.

In a statement a spokesperson for the force said: "Kent Police is investigating a report that a dog was injured with a pellet from an air weapon whilst it was being walked in Knole Park, Sevenoaks.

"The incident happened at around 8pm on Monday 29 May 2023, and officers are making enquiries into the circumstances.

"Anyone with information should call Kent Police on 01622 604100, quoting reference 29-1422."

