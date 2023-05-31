A Basingstoke man has been jailed for life for attempting to murder his ex-partner in June 2022.Appearing at Winchester Crown Court on Tuesday (30 May), Kyle Butler, 29, of Cannon Close, Basingstoke, has been sentenced for attempted murder, arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered and wounding with intent.The court heard that at 6.34am on Friday, 24, June 2022, police were called to an incident at an address in Butler Close, Basingstoke.

A 23-year-old woman had woken up to find her ex-partner, Kyle Butler, standing over her with a knife saying he is going to kill her. Their two young children were present in the room at the time.

Emergency services were called to a property on Butler Close. Credit: Google Maps

Upon arrival, officers found that Butler had barricaded the front door and stairs with various items including furniture and children’s toys, to try and prevent police from entering the property.As officers forced entry into the address, they found that Butler had set fire to a blanket on the landing and a mattress in the children’s bedroom, activating the smoke alarm.

One of the officers attempted to extinguish the fire in the children’s bedroom while other officers went into the master bedroom, where they found Butler sitting on the bed behind his ex-partner who had their two young children in her arms.

Butler was holding a knife across her neck and told officers that he was going to slit her throat.

Winchester Crown Court. Credit: ITV News Meridian

The woman tried to grab the knife, which caused Butler to lose balance. Officers then managed to disarm Butler and he was detained.During the incident, the woman and a police officer sustained serious cuts to their hands from the knife, both requiring surgery. The woman also received three wounds to her shoulder.The two children and five other officers were also taken to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

The investigation also revealed google searches on Butler’s phone relating to 'sentencing for manslaughter'. These searches were made on the days leading up to the incident.

Butler was charged with attempted murder, arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered and wounding with intent.

He pleaded guilty to arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered and wounding with intent but denied attempted murder.Following a trial at Winchester Crown Court, a jury found him guilty of attempted murder.

In a victim impact statement, the woman states, "Every day is challenging for me. I cannot sleep, I cannot walk the streets alone, I have to have someone with me because I am scared. I suffer with anxiety, PTSD and panic attacks and I feel like I can’t breathe.

She goes on to say "I’m scared our children will remember this awful situation and will grow up having struggles.

"It’s heart breaking for two little children who should have been protected by their daddy. As their mummy I did all I could to protect them and hold them tightly.

"The scars on the outside may heal but the scars on the inside will never heal."

Yesterday (30 May), Butler has been sentenced to life imprisonment. He must serve at least 19 years before his imprisonment can be reviewed.

Detective Constable Chelsea Adamson from the Northern Investigation Team said: "This was a shocking incident that has had a significant impact on the woman involved. Not only was she terrified for her own safety but also the safety of her two young children who were with her at the time.

"I would like to praise her for the bravery and courage she has shown throughout the investigation and trial, which has assisted us in putting this dangerous man behind bars where he belongs.

"I hope this sentence will help her move forward and re-build her life with her children and family, no longer having to live in fear of Butler.

"Tackling perpetrators of domestic abuse and violence is a key priority for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary and I hope this sentence helps give victims the confidence to come forward and speak out. You will be listened to and you will get the help and support you need.”

Chief Inspector Gillian Cox from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary’s Response and Patrol, said: "The officers involved in this incident acted with both bravery and professionalism when faced with a potentially life threatening situation.

"They put themselves in harm’s way in order to protect others, and their prompt and effective response undoubtedly saved lives.

"They are a credit to the Constabulary and I am grateful for their continued commitment to keeping our communities safe."

If you or someone you know is suffering or at risk of domestic abuse, you can call 101 or you can report online at https://www.hampshire.police.uk/ro/report/.

To find out more about charities who provide specialist support to domestic abuse victims, you can go to https://www.hampshire.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/daa/domestic-abuse/.

