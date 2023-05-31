A man has been jailed after prescription drugs were stolen from multiple pharmacies in Crawley.

David Pritchard, 30, of no fixed address, broke into four stores and stole large quantities of the drugs earlier this year.

He targeted Kamsons Pharmacy in Tilgate Parade, Kamsons Pharmacy in Furnace Parade, Kamsons Pharmacy in Brighton Road and Geddes Pharmacy in Three Bridges Road on dates between 22 March and 11 April.

He was identified by officers as the suspect for each of the break-ins, and arrested and charged with multiple counts of burglary, as well as breaching a suspended sentence order.

Pritchard pleaded guilty to all offences and appeared before Lewes Crown Court on earlier in May, where he was sentenced to a total of 23 months behind bars.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Jenny Balmont, of Crawley CID, said: “Through CCTV enquiries and witness statements, we were able to identify Pritchard and link him to each offence.

“We acted quickly to gather as much evidence as possible to present to the Crown Prosecution Service to authorise charges, ensuring the business community was protected from further offences.

“I’d like to thank the members of the public who reported these incidents to us, and would urge anyone who witnesses any suspicious activity to continue to contact police online or via 101 – or dial 999 in an emergency or if you witness a crime in action.”