Police in Sussex investigating the theft of a purse from an elderly woman have released images of two women they'd like to speak to.

The theft was captured on CCTV in a Cancer Research store in Western Road, Brighton, on Saturday 20 May.

It was taken from the woman's bag at around 12:15pm and contained a bank card, cash and the owners bus pass.

Officers believe the two women pictured have information about the incident.

The first is described as white, about 5' 7", of large build with shoulder-length brown hair with dyed blonde elements in a balyage style. She was wearing a black jacket with a mustard-coloured top and was carrying a brown handbag.

The second woman is white, 5' 6", of slim build with very long black hair and a pale complexion. She was wearing a black puffer jacket and black trousers.

Anyone who recognises the women or who has any further information about the theft is asked to contact police.