Video report by Andy Dickenson

Canterbury Cathedral dates back centuries - 15 of them in fact - though its majestic church organ was first introduced much later in the late Victorian era.

Much like the historic building itself, it too has gone through many changes - updated, most recently, three years ago.

But its musical directors have now invited the public to come in and have a go - including our reporter Andy Dickenson - with mixed results.

"It's a huge thrill to play," Jamie Rogers, Assistant Director of Music, said.

"We've opened it up to visitors, some who have experience, some who have never played before.

"I think these instruments should be available for everybody to use and to hear, not hidden away."

'It's just like driving a car' Jazz pianist Jamie Rogers on playing the historic organ

Jamie grew up in nearby Deal and studied organ performance at the Royal Academy of Music before taking up his post at Canterbury Cathedral.

He's one of those hosting the cathedral's Organ Festival events over the coming weeks - with 80 people attending the first session last week.

Others include Peter Stevens, Assistant Master of Music at Westminster Cathedral, next Friday, June 9.

And William Fox, Acting Organist and Assistant Director of Music at St Paul’s Cathedral, the following week.