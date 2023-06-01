Detectives investigating the deaths of two children who were pulled from the sea at Bournemouth beach, have confirmed that there was no physical contact between swimmers and a boat.

A 17-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl were taken to hospital following the incident on Thursday afternoon, but they later died from their injuries.

Multiple emergency services including police, two air ambulances and the RNLI were called to the scene.

A man aged in his 40s, who was on the water at the time, has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.

In a statement a spokesperson for Dorset Police said: " We continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident that occurred yesterday resulting in the deaths of a 12-year-old girl and 17-year-old boy.

"We are working with partner agencies to understand what has caused the tragedy.

"However, early investigation indicates that there was no physical contact between a vessel and any swimmers at the time of the incident.

"We are investigating the circumstances that caused a number of swimmers to get into difficulty."

Dozens of people lined the promenade after the beach was evacuated.

An eyewitness reported seeing a group of teenagers jumping from the pier into the water. He said it appeared that they were being pulled under the pier by the strong current.

He added that two people were seen being helped to shore by members of the public, and treated by medical crews.

Police are urging people not to speculate on the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Detective Chief Superintendent Neil Corrigan, of Dorset Police, said: “Our thoughts are with the loved ones of the young people who tragically died and we are doing all we can to support their families.

“I understand the beach was very busy at the time of the incident and I would ask anyone with information that may assist our enquiries to please come forward.

“We are at the early stages of our investigation and would ask people not to speculate about the circumstances surrounding the incident.”

