Credit: Dorset & Wiltshire Fire & Rescue Service.

Firefighters have been tackling a large heath fire in Dorset.

It broke out in Verwood yesterday afternoon (31 May) and people are being asked to avoid the area.

The fire is now out but officers are remaining at the location.

On social media, Dorset & Wiltshire Fire & Rescue Service said: "We are still tackling a large heath fire off St Stephen’s Lane, Verwood with crews in attendance from across the Service area.

"We expect to remain on scene for some hours yet, so please avoid the area.

"Some local homes may experience a loss of water supply after a mains collapse; this has been reported and will hopefully be fixed soon.

Please keep doors/windows closed if you are being affected by the smoke."

