Watch as baby donkey Moon grazes with her mother Astra back home at Miller's Ark in Hook.

The mother of a baby donkey stolen from a farm in Hampshire has been giving her foal 'little kisses' since they were reunited.

Three-month-old Moon was taken from Miller's Ark in Hook on Monday 15 May, leaving her mother Astra extremely distressed.

But following a two-week long police investigation, Moon was tracked down to a house in High Wycombe in Buckinghamshire.

Moon's owner Elizabeth Miller says Astra is really pleased Moon is back and has been talking to her and giving her kisses.

She described Moon as a "very joyful resilient character" but believes she was "traumatised to be away from mum".

Ms Miller said she hopes Moon's reunion with her mother, Astra, helps to highlight the kind people who helped find the baby donkey.

Watch the moment Moon the three-month-old donkey is reunited with her owner after being stolen.

Elizabeth and police have credited members of the public who helped with the investigation.

"My work at Miller's Ark over 33 years has been to bring joy and happiness to people through my animals and share that, and we believe our animals inspire people's lives and that's something we really treasure, so in a sense that our news brought so much sadness was hard.

"There certainly are people in the world who are bad and evil, but I just think that there are just so many people who are amazing," she added.

"The world is full of the most amazing people...so let's remember that too."

