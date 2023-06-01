Play Brightcove video

Credit: Miller's Ark.

A newborn donkey that was stolen from a farm in Hampshire more than two weeks ago has been found.

The two-month old, called Moon, was taken from a field at Miller's Ark in Hook on 15 May.

On social media, the farm owner said Moon appears to be in good health and was recovered in Buckinghamshire.

In a post on Facebook, Elizabeth said: "Yesterday evening we travelled to Buckinghamshire, liaised with Thames Valley Police and have recovered little Moon.

"We are beyond thrilled and Mum and foal are finally back together. Moon appears to be in good health, thank heaven, and we will make sure that Moon and her mum Astra get lots of love and care as they re discover each other.

"It is because of all of you, amazing people, who have supported Moon, Astra and the team at Miller’s Ark, sharing this story far and wide - and now you have brought her home. A huge thank you to all streams of the media who spread the story further, Thames Valley Police for their quick response and Surrey and Hampshire Police for their work behind the scenes."

When Moon was taken, Elizabeth said she was concerned Moon might not be able to survive without her mother, Astra, who had been struggling with the separation.

Play Brightcove video

In a video, Moon's mother could be seen braying.

