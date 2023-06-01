A man was tracked down in a field by a police dog after a report of dangerous driving in Dover.

Officers from Kent Police were called to Northbourne Avenue on Monday (29 May), at around 9pm, where a car was seen being driven dangerously.

Patrols attended the area and located the vehicle but the driver reportedly failed to stop for police.

The car was pursued through the town for around 30 minutes via Archer’s Court Road, Townwall Street and Church Hill before entering Eythorne. The driver is alleged to have driven onto a field in Barfrestone Road and then abandoned the car and ran away on foot.

Police searched the area with the help of Police Dog Yankee who picked up a track through the field until he located the suspect.

The 32-year-old from Folkestone was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop and criminal damage, after crops and fencing had been damaged. The man also tested positive for cocaine and was further arrested for drug driving.

Enquiries remain ongoing.

