A pre-inquest review hearing into the deaths of three men killed in a terror attack in Reading is to take place next week.

James Furlong, 36, David Wails, 49, and Joseph Ritchie-Bennett, 39, were murdered by Khairi Saadallah in Forbury Gardens in June 2020.

Saadallah shouted "Allahu akhbar" as he fatally stabbed the three friends. He was convicted and handed a life sentence for their murders in January 2021. He lost an appeal against the whole-life sentence in October 2021.

Leigh Day senior associate solicitor Fiona Huddleston said: “As we approach the three-year anniversary of the deaths of James, Joseph and David the families remain steadfast in their resolve to ensure that lessons are learned to prevent such a tragedy from happening again.

"The families are grateful to The Rt Hon Sir Adrian Fulford PC KC for stepping in and trust that he will carry out a full and fearless investigation into the circumstances of the attacks, in particular as to the information held by state agencies about Saadallah and how that was managed.”

Forensic teams carried out investigations at Forbury Gardens following the attacks

James Furlong was head of history and government and politics at the Holt School in Wokingham and had a long-term partner.

Dr David Wails was a scientist who lived in Reading.

Joseph Ritchie-Bennett was a US citizen who had lived in the UK for 15 years and worked for a pharmaceutical company in Reading. Joseph sadly lost his husband in 2014 to cancer.

The pre-inquest review will be held in London at the Royal Courts of Justice on Monday 5 June.

It is thought that disclosure, witnesses and expert evidence will be discussed.

The full inquest into the men's deaths is expected to take place in January next year.

