The People’s Projects winners announced in the Meridian region

This year, 80 local community projects from our nations and regions across the UK were shortlisted and went to the public vote with a chance of winning up to £70,000.

Here’s the moment the three winners in our Meridian West region found out:

ALIVE Project - ACHIEVE - LEARN - INSPIRE - VALUE - EXPERIENCE - Veterans In Action Ltd

MYTIME's Making Memories Programme - MYTIME

Southampton City Farm - Kids on the Farm! - Oasis Lord's Hill

Matt, Sangeeta and Philippa visited the winning projects to give them the good news

Here’s the moment the three winners in our Meridian East region found out:

Essential Running Costs - Keeping Thanet Disabled Riding Centre Open - Thanet Disabled Riding Centre

Communication for Life for children and young people with Downs Syndrome - 21 Together

Forest From Seed - Children's Forest Ltd

Joe Coshan and Andy Dickenson surprised the projects with their cheques

The runners up will receive up to £10,000.

To find out more about each of this year’s winning projects please visit www.thepeoplesprojects.org.uk