Hundreds of cannabis plants have been seized at a disused commercial site.

Kent police found 900 plants being cultivated in the building on School Lane in the morning on Thursday 1 June 2023.

It was after a warrant, led by the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, was carried out at the site.

Officers seized the drugs and dismantled any equipment.

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis, including a 35-year-old man and two men aged 22.

They all currently remain in custody while enquiries continue.

