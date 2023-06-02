A highly skilled black Labrador will be able to find people trapped in buildings and missing people after passing exams to become an international search and rescue dog.

Millie, who is two years old, will join Kent Fire and Rescue Service (KFRS) where she will take on the role in the county and across the world.

Her main role will be to work with KFRS' technical rescue unit to help find live casualties trapped in collapsed buildings or structures, all by using airborne scents.

After passing the National Resilience course, Millie is able to respond to emergencies anywhere in the world with the UK International Search and Rescue (UKISAR) team, such as the devastating earthquakes in Turkey earlier this year.

Millie will also be able to assist partner agencies by searching for missing people. Credit: Kent Fire and Rescue Service

Millie has been trained by her handler, Andy Parks, who is part of the technical rescue unit at KFRS and the UKISAR crew.

He said: "Having Millie pass is a great achievement for the team and the whole service. I'm extremely proud her.

"It also means we have an additional skill set to help keep people safe across Kent and Medway, and assist with international emergencies when we're needed."

Andy also looks after Buzz, who is another trained search dog for the county.

The dogs are trained in vital search skills by using methods of play to help them adapt to potential rescue surroundings, such as working at height or in darkness and tight voids.

When she is not working, Andy said Millie has a soft nature and loves nothing more than to play with her ball.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...