Play Brightcove video

Watch the video report by Andy Dickenson

A warehouse worker from Worthing has starred alongside England footballer Jordan Henderson in a new campaign promoting men's mental health.

Matt Kennard met the Liverpool captain as part of a photoshoot celebrating NHS charities.

He's one of 250 men in Sussex to have taken part in a Brighton and Hove Albion local football scheme over the past year.

The More Than Football initiative, supported by the Heads On NHS Sussex charity, offers players a safe space and a chance to connect, exercising not just their muscles but social skills.

Matt, 38, described the project as "a lifeline"

"Over the years, I faced a number of issues that affected my mental health. I had breakdowns in friendships and relationships.

"When I saw More Than Football, it felt like a lifeline, and from the minute I turned up I felt comfortable and accepted. The atmosphere was friendly, and everyone talked openly about how they were feeling.

"It’s a massive part of my life now and I can’t put a price on the difference it’s made to me."

A lifelong Liverpool fan, Matt met NHS Charities Together ambassador Jordan Henderson on set of a photoshoot to celebrate their 325 community projects.

"Hearing from Matt was incredible, and I know there are plenty of other people who have been helped like him," the England player said.

"It’s important to highlight the amazing work that’s going on behind the scenes with NHS Charities Together, and the ultimate goal is to try to get as many eyes on their work as possible - because more support ultimately can save lives."