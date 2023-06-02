A man and a teenage boy from Buckinghamshire have been arrested in connection with the theft of a baby donkey from a farm in Hampshire.

Three-month-old foal Moon was taken from her home at Miller's Ark Farm in Hook on Monday 15 May, leaving her mother, Astra in distress.

On Wednesday night (31 May) officers were given information and then deployed to an address in High Wycombe where Moon was found.

A 17-year-old boy and a 38-year-old male from High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, were arrested at 8pm last night (1 June) on suspicion of theft.

Officers say suspected stolen plant machinery was also recovered from the scene on Whitehouse Lane in the town.

The man and boy have been released under investigation while further enquiries continue.

Moon is reunited with her mother Astra at Miller's Ark in Hook.

Speaking after Moon was found, Police Sergeant Stuart Ross, of Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary’s Countrywatch team, said: "This was a fantastic piece of joint working from Countrywatch and Thames Valley Police's Rural Task Force team.

"Our appeals to find Moon attracted countless calls and online reports from members of the public with possible sightings and potential lines of enquiry and we want to thank everyone who shared these appeals and got in touch with us.

"We are absolutely delighted about this positive outcome."

"Pamela Jessopp, of Millers Ark Animals, added: "We are beyond excited ecstatic.

"You always hold out hope but as the time frame and the time window got larger you do wonder if she would be found or not.

"It is so much down to members of the public, our supporters that have got the word out there and spread it on social media.

"It's been a heartfelt story that has caught people's emotions.

"We are very grateful to Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, Surrey Police and Thames Valley Police for their support and investigation and for the speedy action last night."

