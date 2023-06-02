Police working to identify a man who was found dead in the undercarriage of a plane have released an e-fit image.

The man’s body was discovered after a Tui flight from Banjul in The Gambia landed at Gatwick Airport at around 4am on December 7.

He is believed to have been in his 20s or 30s and information has been shared with authorities in the west African country.

Detective Inspector Darren Lillywhite, of Sussex Police, said: “This was a tragic case, and we are working to establish the identity of the man found deceased.

“Somewhere, this man will have relatives or loved ones who do not know what has happened to him.”

Detectives are hoping to identify the man for an inquest which may provide answers for his loved ones.

Mr Lillywhite added: “In particular, we are seeking contact from anyone in the UK that may have been expecting to meet a friend or family member who failed to arrive in December, as well as anyone in The Gambia or neighbouring countries who may have knowledge about an individual who made travel plans to come to the UK or Europe.”

Anyone with information can contact Sussex Police online quoting serial 101 of 07/12.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...