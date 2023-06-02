A prisoner who tried to kill an officer at HMP Bullingdon near Bicester has been sentenced to a further 14 years behind bars.

Kevin Jones, 41, was being escorted by a prison officer to his cell at around 10.10am on 17 July 2021 when he attacked the member of staff.

Jones was a prisoner on the unit at this time, and had a pre-existing grudge against the officer.

He was seen on CCTV stalking the victim around the unit until they were both on the same landing at the same time, outside the wing office.

As the prison officer walked past him, Jones pulled a sharpened plastic knife out of his pocket and lunged at the victim.

He tried to make contact with the officer's neck but was restrained on the floor by officers.

In an interview afterwards, Jones admitted his intention was to stab and kill the officer with the weapon he had made.

Jones was charged on 22 June last year.

Now of Broadmoor Hospital, Crowthorne, he was sentenced after pleading guilty to one count each of attempted murder and unauthorised possession in prison of a knife or offensive weapon at Reading Crown Court on Thursday 25 May.

Investigating officer PC Andrew Gold, of the Prison Crime Team, said: "This was a very serious and unprovoked attack on a prison officer in the course of his duties.

"This is something Thames Valley Police simply will not tolerate and will always seek to bring offenders before the courts.

"Had the victim not been so alert as to the danger he was in and avoid the attack, the outcome could have been very different.

"Fortunately, the victim did not receive any physical injuries but he has suffered mentally, such as stress and anxiety, which has affected both his professional and personal lives.

"I am very pleased that the courts recognised the significant threat posed by Jones, and imposed a substantial custodial sentence."