Drivers have reported being stuck for hours on the M20 in Kent following a multi-vehicle crash.

Emergency services were called to the westbound stretch between J9 for Ashford and J8 for Maidstone on Saturday, June 3.

It is not yet clear whether anyone has been injured.

One lane is currently closed due to a broken down vehicle, which is separate to the earlier incident.

Congestion is continuing, with National Highways warning people of delays of up to 30 minutes on the approach.

It comes as roads remain busy as many motorists head to the coast as temperatures reach 20°C across much of the South East.

Major routes are busier than usual due to strikes across 14 train operators.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) at 14 train operators are walking out in long-running disputes over pay.