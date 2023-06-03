A former Gurkha soldier from Kent - who become the world’s first double above-the-knee amputee to successfully climb Mount Everest - has been given a heroes welcome as he returned home to Canterbury.

Hari Budha Magar, 43, made history last month by climbing the world’s tallest mountain - a challenge he's dreamed of since he was a young boy.

Hari lost both legs to an IED in Afghanistan in 2010 and at the time he thought he would never get to achieve his Everest adventure.

After landing back in the UK yesterday Hari was keen to share his story with the people who have supported him along the way. Today people came together for a procession through the streets of Canterbury in Hari's honour.

Play Brightcove video

His aim throughout his journey was to change perceptions on disability and inspire people to climb their own ‘mountains’ no matter the adversity that stands in their way.

Hari Budha Magar at the top of Mount Everest Credit: Sway PR

On reaching the summit Hari said: “When things got really tough it was the thought of my amazing family and everyone who's helped me get onto the mountain that pushed me to the top. Without the support of so many this expedition simply wouldn't have been possible.”

Hari and his climb team summitted Everest 70 years after Edmund Hillary and sherpa Tenzing Norgay became the first people to stand atop the world's highest peak in May 1953.

Hari's challenge raised money for five veteran charities including Team Forces, the Gurkha Welfare Trust, Pilgrim Bandits, Blesma, and On Course Foundation, with the aim of raising over £884,900, the height of Everest plus two zeros.

Kent army veteran becomes the world’s first double amputee to climb Mount Everest

Gurkha veteran receives hero's welcome after Mount Everest climb