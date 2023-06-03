Traffic builds as M27 closed eastbound after serious crash

Drivers have described being stuck on the M27 in Hampshire for more than an hour following a serious crash.

The motorway is currently closed eastbound between junction 5 for Eastleigh and junction 7 for Hedge End.

Police expect the eastbound carriageway to remain closed for several hours.

Lanes 3 and 4 (of 4) are also closed on the westbound carriageway.

Emergency services including Hampshire Police are in attendance.

Traffic officers from National Highways are also on scene assisting with traffic management.

People to seek an alternative route and avoid the area.

A diversion is currently in place. Drivers are being advised to follow the hollow circle symbol on road signs.

The diversion is as follows: