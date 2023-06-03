Live
Traffic builds as M27 closed eastbound after serious crash
Drivers have described being stuck on the M27 in Hampshire for more than an hour following a serious crash.
The motorway is currently closed eastbound between junction 5 for Eastleigh and junction 7 for Hedge End.
Police expect the eastbound carriageway to remain closed for several hours.
Lanes 3 and 4 (of 4) are also closed on the westbound carriageway.
Emergency services including Hampshire Police are in attendance.
Traffic officers from National Highways are also on scene assisting with traffic management.
People to seek an alternative route and avoid the area.
A diversion is currently in place. Drivers are being advised to follow the hollow circle symbol on road signs.
The diversion is as follows:
Exit the M27 eastbound at J5 and at the roundabout, take the second exit onto the A335
At the next roundabout take the second exit, towards West End
Continue to the next roundabout and take the third exit, towards the A27
Travel to the next roundabout and then take the first exit, joining the A27
Follow the A27 to the Allington Lane roundabout, and take the second exit to stay on the A27
Continue approximately 1.5 miles to the Kanes Hill Roundabout
At the Kanes Hill Roundabout take the first exit, onto the A334
Follow the A334 to M27 J5 interchange and rejoin the M27