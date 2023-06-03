Do you recognise this man?

Officers investigating a suspicious incident in a play park in Portsmouth would like to speak with him in connection with the incident.

It comes after the Hampshire force received a number of reports of a man approaching two young children on three separate occasions at a grassed play area close to Wimpole Street and another play area at the junction of Arundel Street and Holbrook Road.

The incidents occurred between 3.30pm on Monday 1 May and 5.30pm on Wednesday 3 May.

It is alleged that the man approached the children in an attempt to entice them away and into his vehicle – on each occasion the child declined and moved away from the area.

He is described as being a black man, in his 30s with a balding head and hair growing around the back and side. The man was also seen to be wearing a black Nike top or hoodie.

Police want to know if you know who this man is or if you have seen him in the local community recently.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting crime reference number 44230176431. You can also submit information via the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary website:

