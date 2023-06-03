A taxi driver has been jailed for sexually assaulting a teenager.

Mahdi Ferhane, aged 38, from Bournemouth was sentenced to 28 months in prison and placed on the sex offenders register for a period of 10 years, as well as being made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order.

During the trial, the jury heard that the defendant picked up his 17-year-old victim in his taxi during the early hours of Sunday 29 May 2022 in the Old Christchurch Road area of Bournemouth.

At the time Ferhane was supposed to be working as a night support worker at a sheltered housing facility for 18 to 21 year olds.

He took the girl to an address in the town centre, where he sexually assaulted her, before taking her to her home address, where she arrived at around 5.40am.

The incident was reported to police on Wednesday 8 June 2023 and, following enquiries, the defendant was arrested five days later. He was subsequently positively identified by the victim when she took part in an identification procedure.

Detective Constable Jethro Marles, of Bournemouth CID, said: “Mahdi Ferhane took advantage of his position as a taxi driver to exploit the victim while she was alone and intoxicated.

“She has shown immense courage to come forward and support our investigation as well the court proceedings that followed.

“I would urge anyone who has been the victim of a sexual assault to please come forward and report it to us. We always ensure victims are supported by specially-trained officers and will do everything in our power to identify those responsible and hold them to account.”

