What is a dogstival? We sent ITV Meridian's Chlöe Oliver down to Romsey in Hampshire to find out

Up to 10,000 people and 3,000 of their four-legged friends are set to descend on Broadlands Park in Romsey this weekend for a festival with a twist.

Dogstival is all about the canines: agility shows, stalls consisting of everything to do with owning a dog, as well as stands from regional and national animal charities to provide advice.

Organiser Richard Nowell was inspired to create the event after his own experiences with his dog and wanting to spend more time together in a shared space.

He said: "We wanted to create something unique and special where dogs could have a go at things rather than just watch. If you had a committee of dogs in a meeting room and they had a brain storm, this is what they'd come out with."

A pug and other dogs cooling off in the paddling pool

In one section of the field, owners could take time to reflect on lost pets in a memorial garden with a nod to ITV's ultimate dog lover, Paul O'Grady.

The aim of the event is to provide activities that dogs can try out with their owners, such as the 'Barkour' adventure playground or puppy parkour for the smaller ones to get to grips with their co-ordination.

Not just on the ground, for the water-happy, there are giant splash pools where some dogs launch themselves into the water. Others, though, happy to watch from afar or tentatively dip their paws in.

A labrador launching itself into the dog pool much to his owner's delight

One of the most popular areas of the event was the puppacino stand, where wagging tails were eagerly awaiting their cup of whipped cream after a long day enjoying themselves in the sun.

Previously, it had taken place in the New Forest, but due to its popularity the ticketed event was moved to Broadlands Park in Romsey.