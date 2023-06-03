A man has been jailed for killing a motorcyclist in a fatal crash.At around 4.05pm on Tuesday 27 April 2021, a collision occurred on the A30 London Road near Blackwater.It involved a white Citroen Berlingo van, driven by Lee Morris from Aldershot, and a Honda motorcycle being ridden by Michael Poulter.Winchester Crown Court heard how Morris was travelling to Yateley Common when he missed the turning he was supposed to take.Morris then pulled into a layby on the westbound carriageway just prior to arriving at the roundabout junction of the A30 and A327.The court heard that Morris then decided to perform a U-turn to go back to the exit for Yateley Common and pulled out directly into the path of the motorcyclist.Mr Poulter, a 58-year-old from Yateley, suffered catastrophic injuries and died at the scene.Police release e-fit image of man found dead in plane undercarriage at Gatwick Airport

Man and 17-year-old boy from Buckinghamshire arrested in connection with stolen baby donkey