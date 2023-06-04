Credit:

A 17-year old trainee chef from Southampton who was among two people to die in Bournemouth's beach tragedy has been named.

Joe Abbess was among ten people who got into difficulty in the water on Wednesday afternoon, with the incident sparking a major incident.

In a heartfelt tribute, the family of the teenager said he was a 'wonderful son and brother'.

The statement released through Dorset Police said, "We are heartbroken and devastated at the death of our Joe. He was a wonderful son and brother who is sadly missed."His family and friends will always love him and we are incredibly proud of the fabulous young man he was. He was kind and generous, loving and caring, hardworking and funny."Joe was a talented trainee chef, with a bright future ahead of him. We were privileged to have him in our lives for 17 years and we are so sorry he will never fulfil his dreams and ambitions."He was enjoying a day at the beach on Wednesday and we would like to thank his friends and all of the emergency services who helped him, when this tragedy unfolded."

A 12-year old girl from High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire also lost her life in the sea disaster.

She is yet to be formally identified as detectives continue to investigate the circumstances of what happened.

On Thursday night, a pleasure boat was impounded by police who it's thought are looking into the vessel as part of their investigation into the deaths.

ITV News understands the Dorset Belle was in the vicinity of the water shortly before the ten people experienced problems in the water.

A man in his 40s, who was on the water at the time, was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter has been released under investigation.