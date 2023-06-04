Friar Street in Reading Credit: Google Maps

A Christian preacher has been subjected to abuse in what police are describing as a racially and religiously aggravated public order offences.

The victim was approached by a man in Friar street, Reading on Friday evening close to the junction of Queen Victoria Street.

The offender then pursued several other members of the public and officers say there were a number of people who witnesses what happened.

While the abuse was not physical Thames Valley Police have made an arrest.

A 43-year old man of no fixed address was arrested on suspicion of racially or religiously aggravated harassment, alarm, distress by words or writing.

He has since been released but remains under investigation.

Investigating officer PC Tom Jessop, based at Reading police station, said: “This incident occurred in public in the early evening on Friday.

“Several members of the public gathered around and observed the situation, and I would like to speak to these people as witnesses to the incident.

“If you were one of these people, I would ask you to please get in touch with Thames Valley Police, either by reporting online or by calling 101, quoting reference 43230242689.”

