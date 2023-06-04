Adventure Island Credit: Google Maps

Police have made an arrest after a child reported being sexually assaulted on an amusement park ride during the half term break.

The 11-year old girl was at Adventure Island on Thursday June 1st when the alleged attack happened around 3pm.

Specially trained officers are now supporting her as detectives investigate what happened.

The suspect is described as a white man, in his late 50s, with short, grey hair and wearing a green t-shirt and sunglasses.

Following the accusation at the attraction in the popular resort of Southend-on-sea in Essex, officers brought a man in for questioning.

The 57 year-old from Chelmsford, Essex has since been released on bail whilst enquiries continue.

A statement from Essex Police said, “We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this assault or have any further information to contact us.

“You can let us know by submitting a report on our website or by using our online Live Chat service available Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays) between 10am-9pm.”

