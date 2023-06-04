A 19-year-old man who stabbed a teenager following an altercation in a car park has been jailed.

Police were called to Lansbury Road in Crawley, Sussex, shortly after 9pm on 11 November 2022.

The suspect Cedric Perrine was alleged to have stabbed a 19-year-old man, who was known to him, three times in the torso.

The victim was taken to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

Meanwhile Perrine, of Petworth Court, Crawley, was arrested and charged with attempted murder, assault by beating and a racially aggravated public order offence.

He appeared before Crawley Magistrates’ Court and was remanded in custody.

During trial, the defendant entered a guilty plea for wounding with intent, which was accepted by the crown and the victim in place of the three offences he was charged with.

He was subsequently sentenced to nine years and seven months’ imprisonment at Lewes Crown Court on 27 April, and ordered to pay a £228 victim surcharge.

Detective Sergeant Mark Williams, of Crawley CID, said: "The victim in this case could have easily lost his life, and in any case will be left with lasting mental and physical scars.

"This is a powerful example of the harm that knives can bring in a matter of seconds, and that will have an enormous impact to the lives of both victim and offender."