An elderly man has been arrested after a woman in her 80s was found dead at a property.

Detectives made the discovery on Saturday evening at an address off Wick Lane in the Southbourne area of Bournemouth.

Dorset Police received a report at around 7pm raising concern for the welfare of a woman.

Despite efforts by paramedics, she died at the scene with officers arresting a man, also in his 80s, on suspicion of murder.

The suspect is known to the victim and was taken to hospital himself for treatment.

Detective Inspector Mark Jenkins, of Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “Our thoughts are with the loved ones of the woman who has sadly died.“We have launched an investigation to establish the full circumstances of what happened.“I am keen to hear from anyone locally who may have information that may assist our enquiries.“There will be an increased police presence in the area over the coming days and officers can be approached by any member of the public with information or concerns.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55230085537. or by getting in touch with the independent charity Crime Stoppers.

