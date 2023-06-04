A photo of Paul O'Grady with his beloved goats who died on the same day Credit: Instagram / Andre_Portasio

The husband of Paul O’Grady has shared his fresh heartache over the deaths of the late TV star’s goats on the same day.

Maleficent and Beebo passed away from old age at the farm of the presenter and comedian near Ashford in Kent.

The news comes just over two months since O’Grady’s tragic and sudden death at the end of March.

Posting the heartbreaking update following the death of the beloved animals, the 67-year old’s partner Andre Portasio said,

Paul O'Grady died following a cardiac arrest in his Kent home on 28 March 2023. Credit: ITV News

“Bad news that keep on coming…..a very sad at our house. Paul O’Grady goats Maleficent and Beebo has both passed away today.”

Tributes have poured in on Instagram with TV and radio host Amanda Holden sharing a tear emoji.

Fellow broadcaster, Melanie Sykes said, “sending so much love xxxx”.

One user, Janine Hammond commented, "I’m so sorry to read this post. Take care and imagine them chasing Paul around in the heavenly meadows."

While another, Ciera Bera, posted, "So sorry to hear of their passing Andre. Paul will look after them in Heaven. Thinking of you and all the other animals. Sending lots of love."

Paul O'Grady picked up a National Television Award in 2019 for For the Love of Dogs. Credit: PA Images

Paul O’Grady was passionate about animals, and in particular dogs, working with Battersea for a decade to highlight the important work of the rehoming charity.

He presented eleven series of ITV’s multi-award-winning For The Love Of Dogs, which was filmed at the home, during which time he laid bare his “passion for all things dog”, the charity said.

The organisation, to which he had close ties with, praised his “razor-sharp humour and perpetual generosity and warmth” when news of his death was announced.

ITV News Meridian pays tribute to Paul O'Grady