The Odeon in Banbury Credit: Google Maps

The final films will be shown at a branch of Odeon cinemas as part of a handful of closures across the chain.

For 83 years, the screen Banbury in Oxfordshire has entertained film-goers with the doors shutting for good on June 5th.

The Little Mermaid remake and the animated release Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse are among the last ever screenings.

It is the second cinema in Oxfordshire to close with the Magdalen Street site closing last month.

A spokesperson for Odeon said, “We can confirm that we have made the difficult decision to close our Banbury cinema following a thorough assessment of all available options.

"We would like to apologise to our guests for any inconvenience this will cause.

"Supporting the ODEON Banbury team is our number one priority, and we would like to thank our colleagues for all their incredible work over the years at the cinema.

"We will be looking to secure jobs for as many of them as possible in our other local cinemas.”

Three other cinemas will also shut in Blackpool, Weston-Super-Mare and Ayr with the closures blamed on a lack of financial viability.